Hot-button, yet already decided, Arlington issues take center stage in council race

In the race to represent North Arlington residents, one candidate is trying to differentiate himself as the “anti-establishment” choice over District 1 City Councilperson Helen Moise.

In multiple videos on Facebook, first-time candidate Jeremy “J.J.” Fenceroy questions Moise’s stances on issues, including the formation of a term-limit committee, short-term rental regulation and placing the proposed sales tax increase on the ballot.

His conclusion? Moise is “out of touch” with Arlington and listens to businesses and bureaucrats instead of residents.

“I am running for a more inclusive Arlington that is willing to hear from and engage with all our residents and not just a small wealthy group of establishment political donors,” Fenceroy said in one video.

Moise said Fenceroy joined the race on a single issue and is drawing on moot topics to distract voters.

“I think he’s bringing up a lot of peripheral issues so he doesn’t have to talk about the fact that he’s running as a single-issue candidate,” Moise said.

Fenceroy, a business owner who leads the START Movement, or Short-Term Accommodations for Residents and Tourism, has been a prominent voice against city regulations on short-term rentals which the City Council approved in 2019. He is also involved in a lawsuit against the city over the regulations.

The regulations ban short-term rentals outside a mile of the entertainment district or in buildings that are not zoned multi-family or medium-density. Moise and a majority of the council approved the policies.

Priorities Fenceroy listed on his website include helping small business, improving community and police relations and encouraging civic pariticipation in local government, along with relaxing restrictions on short-term rentals.

Moise, a property manager and former Planning and Zoning Commission chairperson, said she’s proud of her efforts to reach out to residents and has been out in the community as chair of the Community and Neighborhood Development Committee.

“I work on housing issues, I work on environmental issues, I work on many issues throughout the city that go way beyond the single issue he’s interested in, which is short-term rental,” Moise said.

If re-elected, Moise said, she would focus on bringing higher-paying jobs to Arlington. Other issues listed on her website include improving neighborhoods and keeping taxes low.

Four City Council seats, including District 1, are up for election through Nov. 3, marking the first time in recent history Arlington residents will vote for council members during a general election.

The city and Arlington School District are also asking voters to approve tax increases. The proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase would fund the city’s Economic Development Corporation. The school property tax increase would fund staff salaries.