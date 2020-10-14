Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Arlington renews contract with public rideshare service, plans to expand citywide in 2021

Arlington’s Via rideshare program will stay on the road in 2021, as officials plan to expand the service citywide.

City Council members Tuesday unanimously approved a contract for the rideshare program’s fourth year as the city’s principal mode of public transportation. Via covers 41% of the city and the CentrePort TRE Station. Users can hail a ride using the Via app or by phone call.

Via services would expand Jan. 14, if approved by the U.S. Labor and Transportation departments.

The city received $8.3 million in CARES Act funds for the citywide expansion. Grants from the Federal Transit Administration pay for Tarrant County College students’ rides and an autonomous vehicle pilot program.

The city will also begin selling ads to place in vehicles and in the app.

