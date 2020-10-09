Tarrant County offers free rides to the polls for upcoming elections

Throughout early voting and on Election Day, Tarrant County voters can get free rides to the polls using Trinity Metro and other transit providers.

The transit services included in the program are Trinity Metro’s bus routes and Zip Zones, Access paratransit, Tarrant County Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Services and Arlington’s Via and Handitran, according to a county press release.

To get a free ride, people must show their voter registration card or current Texas ID.

Those who qualify and want to ride on ACCESS paratransit, Tarrant County Transportation Services, Northeast Transportation Services or Handitran must call at least 48 hours ahead of the trip to schedule their ride.

To use Via, riders must download Via’s app and enter the address of a voting center within Via’s service area or call 817-784-7382 to schedule a ride by phone.

Early voting locations and Election Day sites can be found on the county’s website. Trinity Metro’s bus routes can be found at https://ridetrinitymetro.org/routes-schedules/.