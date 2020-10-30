Tarrant County early voting turnout tops 730,000, surpasses 2016 overall turnout

More than 730,000 Tarrant County residents have either voted in-person or mailed-in a ballot during the early voting period, surpassing the county’s 2016 overall turnout of 682,740 ballots cast.

Tarrant County reported that a record 666,584 people had voted through Friday evening, the last day of early voting. Another 64,194 absentee ballots had been returned out of the 89,000 the county has sent out, according to county records. In 2016, the county reported that about 518,000 residents voted early either in person or through mail.

The turnout so far represents 61% of the county’s registered voters. Polls were scheduled to close at 7 p.m. but long lines delayed the final early voting turnout totals. Wait times at locations such as Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, the Bob Duncan Center and the South Service Center in Arlington have more than an hour wait time, according to the county website.

By the time votes are counted Tuesday night, county election administrator Heider Garcia wouldn’t be surprised if more than 900,000 people vote in the county, accounting for about 75% of registered voters.

Tarrant County early voting follows a statewide trend. More than 9 million Texans have voted with one day of early voting still to go, according to the most recent state data. In 2016, the overall turnout was 8,969,226.

Garcia said the county has also been pushing to get as many people to vote. Gov. Greg Abbott extended early voting by a week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcia said the county handled the high turnout as best as it could during the coronavirus pandemic. They made sure safety precautions were in place so people felt comfortable.

But the early voting period didn’t go as smoothly as planned. Three locations were shut down for a day because a workers tested positive. Voters complained about the lack of safety measures in place and wished more could be done.

And then on Tuesday, Garcia informed the commissioners that some mail-in ballots would have to be redone because of a scanning error with the bar codes. At first it was estimated that the ballot board would have to redo 20,000 ballots, but now Garcia believes the board will only have to redo 12,000.

Overall though, Garcia believes it’s been a successful early voting period.