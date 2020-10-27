One-third of Tarrant County mail-in ballots rejected over defect, but votes still count

About one-third of Tarrant County mail-in ballots have been rejected by scanners because the bar codes are not legible, but the votes will still be counted, election administrator Heider Garcia told county commissioners on Tuesday. The county’s state-approved print shop is not making the bar codes 100% scannable, Garcia said.

The county’s election board will have to copy the mail-in ballots into new ballots and scan them, Garcia said. If about 60,000 mail-in ballots get returned, Garcia expects about 20,000 of those will need to be redone by the election board.

Garcia said this isn’t a new issue. In the past, people might damage the bar code themselves and they would need to redo the ballot, but this year the sheer volume is concerning. But, Garcia assured that elections staff will work around the clock so votes can be counted on Election Day.

“We believe we have enough time and resources to do this,” he said.