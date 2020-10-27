Tarrant still has money to help businesses and renters amid COVID. Here’s how to get it

Tarrant County has about two months to distribute the rest of its coronavirus stimulus money, and some of it could help you.

Small business owners and renters who have struggled financially because of the pandemic can apply to receive funds from the CARES Act package. The county is upping its marketing of these grants to use the $209 million it received from the federal government before Dec. 30. If not used by then, the county would have to give the money back to the federal government.

On Monday, the county opened applications for its second round of the Small Business Assistance Program, which provides up to $10,000 for businesses that lost income because of coronavirus closures.

So far, the county has distributed about $17.6 million of the $30 million it allocated to help small businesses.

Eligible businesses for the grant include:

A small business with 25 or fewer employees.

Located within Tarrant County, outside of the city of Fort Worth.

A for-profit business open and operating in Tarrant County as of Jan. 1.

A business that was closed or partially closed due to COVID-19.

A business that shows a reduction in revenue or an increased loss from COVID-19.

Business owners can apply on the county’s website.

The county also allocated $30 million for rental assistance and nonprofit organizations. So far, about $1.3 million has been distributed for rental assistance and about $6.8 million to nonprofits.

Applications for rental assistance are open and are done on a first-come, first-served basis. As of Oct. 20, 1,279 people have applied for assistance and 667 of them were approved. This does not include the city of Fort Worth, which has its own program.

The county has denied 612 applications because the applicant could not prove that the pandemic kept them from paying rent.

Since March, the county has given $1.3 million for rental assistance. County administrator G.K. Maenius told the Star-Telegram that the county is upping its marketing to renters and landlords so more money can be distributed.

Maenius believes that people aren’t applying because of the pause on evictions. But that doesn’t mean rent won’t be due when the pause ends on Dec. 31.

Eligible people for rental assistance include:

Must be a Tarrant County resident not living in Fort Worth. (Fort Worth residents, visit the city’s website.

Those who have experienced a loss of income directly related to COVID-19.

Those who have only one primary residence and are listed on the lease agreement.

Those who have unpaid rent on or after April 1, 2020.

Those who have not and will not receive assistance from another rental assistance program.

Have a landlord who is willing to participate in the program and certify that rent is owed.

To apply, visit the county’s website.

Rest of the money

Tarrant County needs to spend the $209 million it received from the federal government by Dec. 30 or it will have to return the unused funds.

The county has spent about $128 million of the money it received from the CARES Act. Here is a breakdown of where that money has gone:

COVID-19 testing: $8.9 million.

Small Businesses assistance: $17.6 million.

Rental and nonprofit assistance: $7.8 million.

Cities in Tarrant County excluding Fort Worth: $61.3 million.

County emergency response: $27.6 million.

Grants: $4.5 million.

The $61.3 million given to cities has been used for their coronavirus-related expenses such as testing and economic loss.

That leaves about $81 million that needs to be used before the deadline. Maenius said the county is confident it will use up all the funds. When the county first received the money, it needed to set up application processes and work out the kinks. Now, Maenius believes the county has set up applications that will make it easier and faster to get money to people.

Maenius said while the county allocated the money already, there is flexibility. If not all the money is used for the small business program or rental assistance. It can be moved for other programs or grants, if needed. The county can also reimburse itself for coronavirus related expenses with the CARES Act funds.

“It doesn’t do our community any good if we turn any money back to the federal government,” Maenius said.