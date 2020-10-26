The Fort Worth school district wants you to vote for an increase in taxes. Here’s why. 

The Fort Worth school district is asking taxpayers to vote in favor of a property tax increase that would result in $66 million of extra revenue to invest in students.

The tax increase vote — labeled on ballots as Proposition A — supports the district in three major ways that all tie back to the “tremendous impact” that COVID-19 has had on the district, Superintendent Kent Scribner said. The TRE, or Tax Ratification Election, would increase the portion of property taxes that support the district from $1.282 to $1.378 — a 12% increase.

Here are some questions and answers about the TRE.

What would the proposed tax revenue go toward?

FWISD plans to use revenue from the tax increase in three categories: compensation for teachers; safety and health; and security, connectivity and devices.

Compensation for teachers would allow the district to be more competitive in attracting and retaining the best teachers, according to the FWISD website. In terms of safety and health, the district would use tax revenue to provide personal protective equipment to campuses — such as plexiglass — and add additional cleaning measures. The tax would also provide safety training aimed at enhancing campus security.

Chromebook computers, hot spots and additional methods to provide internet access for students would also be covered by the tax increase.

“Even when schools are fully reopened, students will still need technology at home for doing research, homework and other assignments,” Scribner said in a informational video about the tax.

How much money would the tax increase give the district?

The tax increase would directly provide $44 million to FWISD and result in an additional $22 million of revenue from the state. For every dollar the district raises from the tax, the state adds in an additional 50 cents. By passing the TRE, the district would receive a total of $66 million of extra revenue.

How would I be impacted?

If the proposition passes, the new tax rate would raise taxes on a $100,000 home by about $96.50. In other terms, the tax would add an additional 11 cents for every $100 dollars in property value.

Residents over the age of 65 or have a “disabled” exemption would not be impacted. Property taxes for those FWISD residents would not have their tax rate increased.

Why is this on the ballot?

The FWISD school board voted in favor of the tax in August, but the board must hold a Tax Ratification Election (TRE) when it adopts a Maintenance and Operations tax rate above $0.9764.

When would the tax increase go into effect?

If passed, the tax increase would start immediately.

Are other school districts proposing a tax increase?

Yes. In Dallas-Fort Worth, the Northwest and Arlington school districts are proposing similar tax rate increases in the Nov. 3 election.

Northwest ISD voters will vote on the district’s new proposed tax rate of $1.47 per $100 valuation — the rate would result in a 17% increase in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district. The district would receive an additional $21 million in state funding due to the tax increase.

Arlington ISD is asking voters for approval to set the total tax rate at $1.39 per $100 of assessed value, an increase of 8.84 cents. This is Arlington ISD’s first Tax Ratification Election.

Where can I get more information?

Visit Fort Worth ISD’s website at www.fwisd.org/VATRE or sign up for a virtual town hall meeting. Upcoming meetings are scheduled for: Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. Register online to attend.