These DFW cities hold ‘the power’ to turn Texas blue, Beto O’Rourke tells volunteers

Beto O’Rourke urged North Texans to vote during an election he said will be determined by voters in North Texas — especially those in Tarrant County.

Bumping elbows and posing with people from outside their cars Saturday, O’Rourke visited with people such as Judy Daab, who knocked on doors with him and Texas House candidates in Fort Worth.

Daab, a first-time door-knocker, said too much is at stake for the state and country for her to stay home.

“I didn’t want to get to the end of my life and have democracy fail and to be like, ‘Gee, Daab, what did you do?’” she said.

Parties have poured millions of dollars to reach voters in five Republican-held House seats representing Fort Worth and Arlington. Multiple influential political figures have visited over the weekend to address voters, including vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who visited Fort Worth Friday, and Sen. John Cornyn, who made an appearance Saturday at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth.

Democrats have the best chance in over 20 years, O’Rourke said, to flip the state House blue and give former Vice President Joe Biden an edge in electoral college votes.

“No state has the power to do it and no voter has the power to do it like our state and the voters here in North Texas,” he said.

Democratic candidates Alisa Simmons, Jeff Whitfield and Lydia Bean are out talking to people as they drive by. Simmons, below, speaks about the importance of getting out the vote between cars. pic.twitter.com/oiMuyl26uo — Kailey Broussard ️ (@KaileyBroussard) October 31, 2020

Arlington and Fort Worth marked his first canvassing stops Saturday, with stops planned in Denton and Plano in the afternoon.

The tour is O’Rourke’s latest effort to get people to the polls through his advocacy group Powered by People. The former Democratic presidential candidate, who gained national attention in his Senate run against Sen. Ted Cruz, has held several virtual events targeting races across the state.

Event organizers screened volunteers through temperature checks and screening questions and asked them to remain in vehicles. O’Rourke said his group held a rare in-person event to make personal connections often lost over video or text.

“You’ll never forget someone knocking on your door or making a phone call to you,” he said.

O’Rourke campaigned for Democratic Texas House candidates Jeff Whitfield, running against Jeff Cason for House District 92; House District 93 candidate Lydia Bean, running against incumbent Matt Krause; Alisa Simmons, District 94 candidate running against incumbent Tony Tinderholt; District 96 candidate Joe Drago, running against David Cook; and Elizabeth Beck, running against incumbent Craig Goldman in District 97.