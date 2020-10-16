Democrats targeted these 5 Tarrant County Texas House seats, and the money poured in

Tarrant County Democrats targeting five Texas House seats in an effort to take control of the lower chamber have received more than seven times the number of individual donations as their Republican opponents since November 2018, according to campaign finance reports.

While the Democrats’ total of $2.6 million is about $400,000 less than what Republicans have brought in, it represents a 5,885% increase over the $43,445 they raised in 2016.

Democrats are targeting Texas House Districts 92, 93, 94, 96 and 97. Those seats are represented by Republicans Jonathan Stickland of Bedford, who is not seeking re-election, Matt Krause of Fort Worth, Tony Tinderholt of Arlington, Bill Zedler of Arlington and Craig Goldman of Fort Worth.

A combination of strong candidates, Democrats’ strong showing in 2018 and President Donald Trump’s polarizing persona has created a competitive environment for the House seats, political observers say.

In 2018, Beto O’Roruke topped Sen. Ted Cruz by 3,869 votes in Tarrant County, which until then had been the last major urban county to remain reliably red. In the same election, Stickland won with less than 50% of the vote. Zedler claimed victory with 50.8%, Tinderholt with 52%, Goldman 53% and Krause 53.8% — much closer margins for Republicans than in previous elections.

Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, said an increasingly diverse population and voters who feel alienated by Trump are contributing to Democrats being competitive in Tarrant County.

Because of these factors, Jones believes this election is the best chance Tarrant County Democrats have to flip these seats in the general election on Nov. 3. Early voting runs through Oct. 30.

Jones said Tarrant County Democrats sought strong candidates after the party’s strong showing in 2018. Recruiting high-quality candidates, in turn, results in national Democratic groups investing their money.

In past elections, Democrats weren’t able to compete, and that’s why they did not raise anywhere near the money they’re raising now, Jones said.

In 2018, Democrats raised $210,000 in races for the same seats. Republicans had raised more than $1 million in 2016 and in 2018. This showed that Democrats were able to be competitive despite the Republicans’ funding advantage, Jones said. So if people invested this time around, they have a chance at winning, he said.

But still, even with this historic influx of cash, it is too early to say that there will be a blue wave in Tarrant County, said Jim Riddlesperger, a political science professor at TCU.

What Democrats have seen is that they can be competitive, Riddlesperger said.

Jones agrees that the Democrats’ cash haul only highlights that these districts have become competitive. He believes District 92 and 96 have the highest chance of turning blue and that the other seats will remain Republican. District 92 will be a battle between Republican Jeff Cason and Democrat Jeff Whitfield.

Whitfield, 46, is an Arlington lawyer who spent time as a legislative aide to state Sen. John Whitmire. Cason, 67, a former Bedford city councilman, has the support of Stickland and the political advocacy group Empower Texans.

Democrats’ individual donations around 14,000

Democrats have received around 14,000 donations while Republicans have received bigger contributions through 1,800 donations, according to reports filed with the Texas Ethics Commission.

But as early voting started, the Republican candidates will have $1.5 million left to spend compared to the Democrats’ $977,000.

Brent Boyea, a UT Arlington political science professor, said the money will allow the candidates to keep their messages fresh close to the Nov. 3 election. Candidates can increase advertisements on whatever platforms necessary to keep themselves relevant as people make their way to the polls, he said.

While the Republicans have raised more money, the backing the Democrats have acquired will make the races for these house seats close, Boyea said.

Being fresh in voters’ minds and reaching those who are undecided is where the remaining money can be critically used, said Tarrant Together founder Allison Campolo.

Individually, Democrats have a cash-on-hand edge in two races: the one for Stickland’s seat and in District 94, where Democrat Alisa Simmons is challenging Republican Tony Tinderholt.

Campolo and her organization believe the expected higher voter turnout will be a boost for Democrats. She said they’ve spent the past few months getting people registered and informing people of the election.

On the other side, O’Rourke’s victory in Tarrant woke up Republicans, according to Rick Barnes, chairman of the Tarrant County Republican Party. He said the party has been targeting young voters.

Barnes said he doesn’t anticipate a flip. He believes the races have been getting closer because of the new voters who have moved into the area from out of state. He said it is up to his party to reel them in.

Barnes said winning an election isn’t just about money. He believes his organization has done more than enough groundwork such as going door to door and making phone calls.

“You can also outwork money. And so our candidates are kind of on both sides,” he said. “They’re receiving the support financially, but they’re also working heavily for this election.”

Early started Tuesday and runs through Oct. 30 for the Nov. 3 general election.

The candidates

District 92: Covers most of Hurst, Bedford and Euless. Republican Jeff Cason has $1,305.01 on hand, according to a Oct. 5 campaign finance report filing; Democrat Jeff Whitfield has $236,445.41.

District 93: Covers a slice of north Fort Worth, central Arlington, parts of Haslet and a portion of Haltom City. Democrat Lydia Bean has $198,808.34; Republican Matt Krause has $516,077.99.

District 94: Covers Dalworthington Gardens, Pangeto and south west Arlington. Democrat Alisa Simmons has $76,662.83 and Republican Tony Tinderholt has $48,878.17.

District 96: Covers most of Mansfield, Kennedale and Crowley. Republican David Cook has $370,913.18; Democrat Joe Drago has $201,787.53.

District 97: Covers Benbrook and a portion of southwest Fort Worth. Democrat Elizabeth Beck has $263,172.74; Craig Godman has $636,186.58.