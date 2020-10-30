Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives in Fort Worth

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrived in Fort Worth on Friday in one of the most high-profile presidential campaign stops in North Texas in decades.

Harris’ airplane landed at Fort Worth’s Meacham Airport. She was then scheduled to travel by motorcade to a Fort Worth church, where she will urge all Texans — particularly people of color — to vote in the election Tuesday.

Harris’ stop during the homestretch to election day shows just how much of a toss-up state Texas has become. In Tarrant County, several races for Congress and five state House seats — all once firmly held by Republicans — are now believed to be up for grabs for Democratic candidates.

Supporters await Kamala Harris’ visit on Friday to a Fort Worth church. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton visited Fort Worth on the eve of his election in 1992, and he returned to the city for an early campaign visit in 1996. But since then, the Fort Worth area has not been considered a competitive ground for Democrats in many statewide and federal races — until now.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I’m in a bus at the end of a 10-12 vehicle motorcade. pic.twitter.com/oXxZJZVshL — Gordon Dickson (@gdickson) October 30, 2020