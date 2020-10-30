Politics & Government
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives in Fort Worth
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrived in Fort Worth on Friday in one of the most high-profile presidential campaign stops in North Texas in decades.
Harris’ airplane landed at Fort Worth’s Meacham Airport. She was then scheduled to travel by motorcade to a Fort Worth church, where she will urge all Texans — particularly people of color — to vote in the election Tuesday.
Harris’ stop during the homestretch to election day shows just how much of a toss-up state Texas has become. In Tarrant County, several races for Congress and five state House seats — all once firmly held by Republicans — are now believed to be up for grabs for Democratic candidates.
Then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton visited Fort Worth on the eve of his election in 1992, and he returned to the city for an early campaign visit in 1996. But since then, the Fort Worth area has not been considered a competitive ground for Democrats in many statewide and federal races — until now.
