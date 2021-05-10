Arlington mayoral candidate did not disclose civil, tax delinquency cases

Arlington residents will vote for a new mayor and District 3 City Council in a runoff June 5, 2021. Star-Telegram file photo

Arlington mayoral candidate Michael Glaspie did not disclose his involvement in a tax delinquency case in his Star-Telegram candidate questionnaire answers.

Glaspie, a minister who served on Arlington City Council and Arlington ISD Board of Trustees, was a defendant in his mother’s tax delinquency case, filed in 2011 in Dallas County. Glaspie said in a phone interview that he was granted power of attorney on behalf of his mother, who suffered a stroke in 2008. The case was closed in 2013 after Glaspie and his family made arrangements to pay the taxes.

He was also named in lawsuits in his official capacity as an elected official.

The Star-Telegram asked candidates in local and federal elections: “Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain.” Glaspie said he did not disclose tax delinquency because he was not asked to appear before court.

Jim Ross, Glaspie’s opponent in the June 5 mayoral runoff, and Nikkie Hunter, candidate in the city’s District 3 council runoff, did not disclose previous Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings, leading the paper’s editorial board to rescind its endorsement of both candidates.