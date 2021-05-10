Body of 75-year-old man recovered from Joe Pool Lake after he jumped off boat, drowned

The body of a 75-year-old man was recovered Sunday from Joe Pool Lake, according to Grand Prairie fire officials.

The name of the man had not been released by authorities as of Monday.

Grand Prairie firefighters responded to a call about a possible drowning about 5 p.m. Saturday at the lake. Several witnesses told firefighters that a man who was not wearing a life vest jumped off a boat and he never resurfaced as a woman companion attempted to help him near the Estes Peninsula cove area.

Divers searched for the man until late Saturday and resumed Sunday morning using sonar technology. His body was found Sunday morning.