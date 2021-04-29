Arlington mayoral, council candidates failed to disclose bankruptcy filings

Arlington voters are selecting a new mayor and four city councilmembers in spring 2021. Early voting runs April 19 through April 27, and election day is May 1. Star-Telegram

Two Arlington council candidates, including the presumed front-runner for mayor, failed to disclose bankruptcy filings in questionnaires the Star-Telegram sent to all candidates.

Mayoral candidate Jim Ross and his ex-wife filed in 1999 and District 3 City Council candidate Nikkie Hunter filed in 2017, according to records from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. Both have since been released from their debts.

The Star-Telegram questionnaire asked candidates running for office in Fort Worth, Arlington, Tarrant County and the special election to replace the late Rep. Ron Wright: “Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain.” The Dallas Morning News’ voter guide posed the same question to candidates.

Both Ross and Hunter said they misunderstood the question. Ross thought the question asked about civil or bankruptcy cases in the last 10 years, and Hunter thought the question asked if candidates were involved in cases at the time of the election.

Personal financial status does not affect eligibility for local office, according to the city’s election guidelines. Chapter 7 bankruptcy generally allows people a “fresh start” by discharging, or canceling, certain debts. Those who file may have to seek credit counseling or sell property to pay off credit collectors.

Hunter said she was laid off and was taking care of her dying grandmother during the time of her 2017 case. The listing has been the topic of discussion on social media pages and group posts. Hunter said the posts and messages were harassing in nature and posed by people opposing the city’s formation of the Term Limits Advisory Committee last summer.

“It’s sad that you have people that want to bring up something so petty from 2017 that has been paid off to try to discredit you,” Hunter said.

Ross said his case occurred while he was attending law school and his then-wife was launching her career.

“We were newly married and completely broke and struggling through law school,” Ross said.