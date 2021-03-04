This Fort Worth mayoral candidate has Mayor Betsy Price’s endorsement

Mattie Parker is running for Fort Worth mayor. Glen E. Ellman

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has endorsed Mattie Parker, her former chief of staff, in the 2021 mayoral race.

After a decade as mayor, Price announced in January she would not seek a sixth term as Fort Worth’s mayor but remained quiet about her thoughts on who should succeed her. On Thursday in a statement from Parker’s campaign, Price said Parker is the only candidate she trusts to lead the city.

“I know her heart is to serve Fort Worth with honesty and integrity while focusing on positive policies not divisive partisan politics,” Price said.

Parker was the mayor and council chief of staff for five years before leaving for the education-focused nonprofits Fort Worth Cradle to Career and the Tarrant To & Through Partnership.

In the statement, Price said Parker had been a “go-to leader” on a number of Price’s goals, including stabilizing the city pension and economic growth such as Stockyards redevelopment. Parker was also involved in the creation of a citywide strategy on quality early childhood education policy.

“I learned firsthand from Mayor Price that for Fort Worth to truly be successful, we must make sure every neighborhood in every part of our city has the opportunity for a prosperous future,” Parker said in the statement.

Parker has a long list of endorsements for the Fort Worth’s prominent, establishment citizens including Marianne Auld, Ramona and Lee Bass, Sid Bass, Mike Berry, Dee Kelly Jr., Matt Rose, Victor Vandergriff and Kyle Whitaker.

Republican state representatives Phil King and Craig Goldman as well as Democrat Pete Geren, a former Congressman. Outgoing councilman Dennis Shingleton as well as former members Danny Scarth, Bill Meadows and Zim Zimmerman have also endorsed Parker.

Parker is among 10 running for mayor on May 1 but is not alone in endorsements.

Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger has endorsed Councilman Brian Byrd. The national Black political action committee The Collective PAC endorsed Deborah Peoples last week.