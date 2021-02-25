These candidates for Fort Worth mayor, council have the backing of a national PAC

Deborah Peoples is running for Fort Worth mayor.

Deborah Peoples’ campaign for Fort Worth mayor kicked up a notch Thursday with a national endorsement from a funder focused on empowering Black candidates.

The Collective Political Action Committee endorsed Peoples and Jared Williams, a candidate in Fort Worth’s Council District 6, along with a number of other Black candidates in the South. The political action committee is dedicated to boosting Black politicians and has helped 111 candidates win general elections at the local, state and federal level since 2016, according to its website.

In a statement, The Collective said Peoples is a “trusted leader” and noted her involvement in voter registration and civic activiites ahead of the 2020 election. Peoples is chairwoman of the Tarrant County County Democratic Party.

“As mayor, she will combat disparities in education, health care, and economic opportunity by ensuring the equitable distribution of city services and bringing all of Fort Worth to the table,” the PAC said in a statement.

Peoples, in an emailed statement, said she was honored to have the endorsement,

“It’s a testament to the strength of our message that we have so many supporters of all backgrounds behind our movement to unite us into One Fort Worth,” she wrote.

Her campaign would not say how much money was involved in the endorsement, but it likely represents a significant increase in Peoples’ fundraising. According to The Collective’s website, the political action committee has raised over $10 million from more than 57,000 individual contributions. The website says it has given more than $1 million “directly to to endorsed candidates’ campaigns.” The Collective has spent about $3 million in advertising and get out the vote efforts and granted $3 million to local organizations across the country, according to the website.

Peoples previously told the Star-Telegram she believed funding was a major hurdle for her in 2019, when she gave Mayor Betsy Price her most competitive race since Price was elected in 2011. Price is not seeking reelection.

Price outraised and outspent Peoples in that race. Peoples had just over $10,800 on hand and had spent about $62,600 according to the campaign finance report filed just before the 2019 election. Price had $464,700 on hand and spent $169,600.

People is one of 10 candidates running for mayor in the May 1 election, including council members Brian Byrd and Ann Zadeh and former council chief of staff Mattie Parker.

Of Williams, the District 6 candidate, The Collective said he would be a strong advocate for equity and education. Williams has a doctorate in environmental science and science education from the University of North Texas.

“He will be a strong champion for affordable housing, equitable public schools, and improving access to public health in city hall,” the PAC said.

Williams is running against incumbent Jungus Jordan and Tiesa Leggett.