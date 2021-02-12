‘Unprecedented’ number of people running for Fort Worth mayor, council in May election

Fort Worth voters have the greatest choice of candidates for mayor in recent history and will elect fresh faces and perspectives to the council for the first time since 2017.

Mayor Betsy Price’s absence from the ballot has opened the field for 10 candidates, the most packed race in at least a decade. With two council members vying for the mayoral seat and Councilman Dennis Shingleton’s retirement, the heated contest has trickled down to council races. Every council seat is contestedwith at least four candidates running in most districts.

Filing ended Friday. The election is May 1.

Price, in a written statement to the Star-Telegram, said she expected the race for mayor would draw significant interest without her, noting that five candidates ran in 2011 when she was first elected. She said she was excited to see new ideas brought to the City Council.

“We’re a rapidly growing city, and some change is healthy as we continue to grow,” she said. “We’ve built a lot of great things in the past decade, so I look forward to seeing how someone new will build onto those foundations.”

The mayoral field includes her council colleagues Brian Byrd, who has been endorsed by Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger and Ann Zadeh, who received endorsements from former councilmen Jeff Davis and Joel Burns, among others. Mattie Parker, the former chief of staff for Price and the council, has the backing of several of Fort Worth’s establishment, including members of the Bass family. Deborah Peoples, the county Democratic Party chairperson, gave Price her toughest race in 2019.

Six political newcomers are also running for mayor: Daniel “DC” Caldwell II, Mylene George, Mike Haynes, Cedric C. Kanyinda, Steve Penate and Chirs Rector.

The race for mayor has drawn an “unprecedented number of candidates, at least in my memory,” said Bill Meadows, a former city councilman whose father was also on the council in the 1970s. Thinking back to the 1980s, he said he couldn’t recall a time the council and mayoral races drew so many candidates or multiple credible candidates with the ability “to draw material votes.”

Such interest in local politics may have been a long time coming, he said.

“One could argue it’s the maturation of Fort Worth,” Meadows said. “We’re a big city now.”

The high volume of candidates could help improve Fort Worth’s lagging voter turnout, said Emily Farris, an associate professor of political science at TCU.

Fort Worth has ranked near the bottom of major American cities in voter turnout. The 2019 race for mayor saw just 38,743 people cast votes, about 9% of registered voters and a small improvement over the 2017 race when about 8% turned out for the mayoral election. A little more than 10% of voters cast ballots in 2011.

“We haven’t done some real foundational work to try to increase voter turnout but certainly like new faces will drive a little bit of voter turnout,” Farris said.

Price has not made an endorsement for mayor, but said whoever is elected should “keep service above self.”

“The mayor’s job is incredibly demanding,” Price said. “You should always be in this because you have a passion to serve and a willingness to dedicate your time, energy and heart to Fort Worth.”

Here’s a look at who’s running:

Fort Worth Mayor

Brian Byrd, physician and District 3 councilman

Daniel “DC” Caldwell I, educator

Mylene George, marketing coordinator

Mike Haynes, CEO of Haynes Distribution Hub

Cedric C. Kanyinda, IT professional

Mattie Parker, CEO of Cradle to Career

Steve Penate, Real Estate broker

Deborah Peoples, retired and Chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party

Chris Rector, author and disabled veteran

Ann Zadeh, District 9 councilwoman

District 2

Carlos Flores (incumbent), engineer

Theodore Gray, business owner

Jennifer Sarduy, communications manager

Juan Sixtos, engineer

District 3

Michael Caceres, school counselor

Tonya Carter, customer service

Michael Crain, Real Estate broker and District 3 director for Byrd

Daniel “Double T” Fattori, detention officer

Andy Gallagher, car dealer

Katie Johnson, self employed

Anne Low, magazine publisher

Adrian Devine Smith, distribution

District 4

Jorge L. Chavez, risk analyst

Kristie Hanhart, business owner

Cary Moon (i), business owner

Max Striker, attorney

Tara Wilson, registered nurse

District 5

Gyna Bivens(incumbent), president and executive director of North Texas Leaders and Executives Advocating Diversity

Antonio (Twin) Harris, law care

Mar’Tayshia James, collector

Richard Vazquez, Republican precinct chairman

Bob Willoughby, entertainment merchandise

District 6

Jungus Jordan (incumbent), retired U.S. Air Force

Jared Williams, nonprofit leader and science educator

District 7

Connie Cottrell, transportation security officer

Morris Curlee Jr., business owner

Lee Henderson, political strategist

Shawn Lassiter, educator

Joseph Lockhart Jr., business owner

Paxton Motheral, businessman and ranch owner

Zeb Pent, self employed

Irvin (Tee) Thomas, sales

Jake Wurman, real estate agent

Miguel Zamora, senior marketing coordinator

District 8

Kelly Allen Gray (incumbent), public servant

Christopher Johnson, entrepreneur

Tyrone King, carpenter

Chris Nettles, self employed

Millennium Woods, Jr., essential worker

District 9

Fernando Peralta, logistics specialist

Elizabeth Beck, lawyer

Doyle Fine, independent contractor

Darien George, managing partner

Jordan Mims, service industry

Sabrina Renteria, event planner

Erik Richerson, self employed

Jared Sloane, operations director