Fort Worth’s longest serving mayor, Betsy Price, says she won’t run for sixth term

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announces she will not run for a sixth term on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Betsy Price, the longest serving mayor in Fort Worth’s history, will not seek another term after a decade in office.

Price made the announcement that she wouldn’t run for an unprecedented sixth term Tuesday at City Hall, ending speculation about her time leading the city and creating the most contested race for mayor since she ran in 2011. Campaign filing opens Jan. 13.

Price, 71, did not immediately say what future political aspirations might hold.

She served as Tarrant County tax assessor for 10 years before running in 2011 and faced little opposition in following elections. In 2019 she bested Democratic Party Chairwoman Deborah Peoples by 14 points in an election that saw all nine council members reelected.

There are a number of potential mayoral candidates.

Tarrant County Democratic Chairwoman Deborah Peoples, 68, was Price’s strongest opponent in 2019. She has said for months she’ll make another bid, but hedged her commitment in a message to the Star-Telegram last week.

“I am meeting with my team and we will make a final decision,” she wrote Friday.

Lawyer Dee Kelly Jr., 60, is gathering financial support.

A replacement for Price may be found among the city council members.

“I’m in if she doesn’t run,” Council Brian Byrd, who represents the southwest side District 3, said in a message Saturday.

District 9 Councilwoman Ann Zadeh, 54, wrote in a message last week that she was “seriously considering” the mayor’s race.

Price’s last term has been her most challenging.

October 12, 2019 Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean shot and killed 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her home. Dean resigned and faces charges.

The killing sparked weeks of protests, including at City Council meetings where residents called for systemic changes to the police force. The most critical voices charged the council with racism.

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, protesters took to the streets in Fort Worth to demand an end to police brutality. Protesters and police clashed May 31 during a march across the West Seventh Street bridge. During the exchange, Police Chief Ed Kraus authorized the use of tear gas on the crowd, later saying he feared for officers’ safety. At a briefing the next day, Price backed the chief’s decision and issued a curfew.

Last March as the coronavirus reached North Texas, Price and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley took a less aggressive approach to handling the pandemic than counterparts in Dallas County, opting for a focus on education rather than strict mandates. Price’s office pleaded for residents to don face coverings with a “Y’all wear a mask” campaign that has become ubiquitous on the city’s social media platforms.

Price tested positive for the virus in late October and recovered after receiving an experimental antibody treatment.

Price, a long time cheerleader for the city’s sports tourism business, attempted to strike a balance between COVID-19 safety and increasing traffic for beleaguered businesses.

As public health officials called for residents to avoid gatherings and wear masks, Fort Worth played host to a series of sporting events. The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club brought the PGA tour to the city without fans. In July NASCAR fans were allowed at Texas Motor Speedway and for two weeks in December tens of thousands of rodeo fans attended events related to the National Finals Rodeo around Fort Worth.

Price has sought to turn the pandemic into an economic win for the city with Fort Worth Now, a private-sector task force aimed at helping local businesses recover from the COVID-19 downturn and attract new businesses. Price has said she believes the pandemic offers Fort Worth a chance to lure companies from more dense urban areas.

“We believe Fort Worth is uniquely positioned to recruit, attract and grow new business in this post-COVID landscape,” Price said in May when she unveiled the task force. “We are poised to be a leader in mobility, innovation, pharmaceuticals, medical innovation, and many, many other industries that will be crucial to the recovery of our economy.”

Still Price’s historic time in office is evidence of a civic leader well respected among Fort Worth voters.

Unhappy with the city’s obesity rate, Price was among those who championed the Blue Zone project in the city. The international effort promotes health lifestyles. Fort Worth was named a Blue Zone city in 2018 after a five year process.

Price, an avid cyclist, also established FIT Fort Worth, a program encouraging physical fitness.

In response to Fort Worth’s low voter turnout, Price in 2011 established SteerFW, a nonpartisan young professionals group aimed at increasing civic engagement.