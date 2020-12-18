Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price donates COVID-19 antibodies for treatment

Carter BloodCare phlebotomist Rachel Walter, right, takes Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price’s COVID-19 convalescent plasma donation on Friday, Those who have had COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 14 days can donate CCP to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Amanda McCoy amccoy@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price donated COVID-19 convalescent plasma Friday at a Carter BloodCare in the Near Southside.

Plasma from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus may be an effective way to treat COVID-19 infections in others, according the Federal Drug Administration. The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma to be used in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Plasma is the liquid part of blood that contains antibodies.

Price was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus Nov. 18 after her husband had tested positive earlier that week. She was treated at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth and was the third person in North Texas to receive a scarce antibody therapy called bamlanivimab.

