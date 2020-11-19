First doses of scarce coronavirus drug administered to patients at Fort Worth hospital

Novel coronavirus patients at a Fort Worth hospital have begun this week to be treated with a scarce new antibody therapy.

Limited amounts of the drug, Bamlanivimab, are being sent to hospitals, including Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth, to treat mild and moderate COVID-19, and its first doses were administered on Monday, a spokesman for the hospital’s parent nonprofit health system said.

Baylor, Scott & White-Fort Worth, which did not say how many of its patients had so far been treated with the drug, participated in a clinical trial to determine its efficacy.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration established strict prescribing requirements for Bamlanivimab’s use after it won approval under emergency authorization.

“It is very important to note that at this time, this product is quite limited in supply; therefore, we urge our communities to increase the preventive efforts we know are having an impact: wearing a mask, distancing from those outside of the household, and hand hygiene.” Michael Sanborn, the president of Baylor, Scott & White-Fort Worth, wrote in a statement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Friday that the state Department of State Health Services was allocating initial shipments of the new therapy to be distributed this week to acute care hospitals across the state.

The shipments are being provided at no cost via the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Abbott said. The drug is for outpatient use with patients who have tested positive and who are at increased risk of severe disease.

Dr. Alejandro Arroliga, Baylor Scott & White’s chief medical officer, wrote in a statement that since the beginning of the virus emerged in Texas, the health system has been screening and evaluating patients for COVID-19 before they reach a hospital.

“This has allowed us to diagnose and support patients with mild disease as they treat in isolation, ensuring that our facilities are available to those who are most in need of care at this time,” Arroliga wrote.

Tarrant County reported more than 2,100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, breaking the previous single-day record by nearly 600 as the rate of hospitalization across the county remained as high as it has been since the start of the pandemic. The county also reported nine more coronavirus deaths.

