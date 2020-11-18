Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests positive for coronavirus

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy has tested positive for COVID-19.

Price, 71, said Wednesday morning she would quarantine after her husband, Tom, tested positive earlier this week. Shortly after 3 p.m. Price’s Twitter accounted issued a statement that she too had tested positive. The couple has mild symptoms, according to a statement.

“As we head into the holiday season, we continue to ask everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize the health and safety of our community by wearing a mask and social distancing,” she said.

Both are in good spirits, according to the statement.

Price did not attend Tuesday’s City Council meetings and instead appeared by video. A city spokeswoman said no city employees would have to quarantine.

This is the fourth time Price has been exposed to the novel coronavirus since April. Most recently in late October, she canceled her annual Spooky Bike Ride as she was awaiting test results. She later announced she tested negative.

She was first exposed to the coronavirus in April, when she tested negative but two city employees she had been in close contact with tested positive. She was exposed to COVID a second time in June after Councilman Cary Moon tested positive for the virus a day after attending City Hall meetings.

The news of Price’s husband’s positive diagnosis comes as Tarrant and Dallas counties have been reporting records for daily new cases and COVID hospitalizations have soared to a level unseen since late July.