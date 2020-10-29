Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fort Worth

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price exposed to COVID-19, again.

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is isolating after a third exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Price was first exposed to COVID-19 in April and then again in late June. In both instances test results came back negative. The current test results are pending, the mayor said on Twitter.

Price’s Annual Spooky Bike Ride is being postponed. Typically Price, an avid cyclist, holds a series of rolling town halls, but has not hosted any during the pandemic.

The Halloween-themed ride, originally scheduled for Thursday evening, will be rescheduled in November. The event benefits the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

On Twitter, Price said she was disappointed in having to put off the ride.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This is the right thing to do as we continue to prioritize the health of our community and practice personal responsibility,” she said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service