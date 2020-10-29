Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price exposed to COVID-19, again.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is isolating after a third exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Price was first exposed to COVID-19 in April and then again in late June. In both instances test results came back negative. The current test results are pending, the mayor said on Twitter.

Price’s Annual Spooky Bike Ride is being postponed. Typically Price, an avid cyclist, holds a series of rolling town halls, but has not hosted any during the pandemic.

The Halloween-themed ride, originally scheduled for Thursday evening, will be rescheduled in November. The event benefits the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

On Twitter, Price said she was disappointed in having to put off the ride.

“This is the right thing to do as we continue to prioritize the health of our community and practice personal responsibility,” she said.