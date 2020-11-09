Tarrant County reports massive record for COVID cases, rising hospitalizations Monday

Tarrant County reported a record 1,525 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the fourth time in the past five days officials have announced single-day highs. The county reported no new deaths on Monday.

The county reported single-day new case records on three consecutive days: Thursday (938), Friday (952) and Saturday (1,062) before cases dropped to 456 on Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased to 15% of 3,772 occupied beds in the county as of Sunday. The rate was last at 15% on Oct. 27 before dipping down to as low as 13% four days ago. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% COVID hospitalizations on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.

The United States surpassed 10 million coronavirus infections on Monday. Texas leads the country with more than 950,000 confirmed cases as of Sunday.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 75,161 cases, 763 deaths and an estimated 57,914 recoveries.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 9:

Fort Worth, 364

Arlington, 139

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 15





Benbrook, 15

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 9

Southlake, 9

Hurst, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

