Coronavirus
For 3rd straight day, Tarrant County passes single-day COVID record with 1,062 cases
For the third straight day, Tarrant County on Saturday surpassed its single-day record high for coronavirus cases as officials reported more than 1,000 cases for the first time along with three deaths.
The 1,062 new cases is larger than the previous record of 952 set on Friday, and the record of 938 set Thursday. More than 1,400 cases were reported on Aug. 16 but that total included hundreds of older, previously unreported cases that were added from a backlog in the state database.
As of Saturday, there have been 73,180 COVID cases across Tarrant County, with 760 deaths, according to data from the Tarrant County Public Health Department. A total of 56,715 people are estimated to have recovered.
The data shows the three deaths reported on Saturday included a Fort Worth resident and two Arlington residents.
Officials didn’t immediately release other information on the three deceased individuals.
COVID patients were taking up about 13 percent of the 3,984 occupied hospital beds in Tarrant County as of Saturday, data shows. There were 1,151 available beds and 570 available ventilators.
Here are the most up-to-date numbers on cities with the most COVID deaths:
- Fort Worth, 361
- Arlington, 139
- Mansfield, 29
- White Settlement, 28
- Grapevine, 22
- Keller, 21
- Azle, 20
- Bedford, 15
- Benbrook, 15
- Rural Tarrant County, 14
- Grand Prairie, 13
- Haltom City, 10
- North Richland Hills, 9
- Southlake, 9
- Hurst, 8
- Forest Hill, 7
- Euless, 6
- Lake Worth, 6
- Richland Hills, 5
- Watauga, 4
- Crowley, 3
- Kennedale, 3
- Saginaw, 3
- Sansom Park, 2
- Unknown, 2
- Blue Mound, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
Comments