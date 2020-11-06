Tarrant County reports record COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day, 4 more deaths

Tarrant County reported record high coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day with 952 new cases and four deaths on Friday.

The county reported 938 new cases and eight deaths on Thursday. More than 1,400 cases were reported on Aug. 16, but that total included hundreds of older, unreported cases that were added after a backlog in the state database was found. The previous single-day high was 871 on July 23.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include two residents of Fort Worth, one in rural Tarrant County, and one in Crowley. Other details had not yet been released by the county.

The eighth deaths reported on Thursday include two Fort Worth men in their 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, and a Benbrook man in his 80s. All eight had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The COVID hospitalization rate remained at 13% of the 4,092 occupied beds in the county as of Thursday. The rate increased to 15% on Oct. 27 before dropping. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% COVID-19 hospitalizations on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 72,118 COVID-19 cases, including 757 deaths and an estimated 56,167 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 6:

Fort Worth, 360

Arlington, 137

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 15





Benbrook, 15

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 9

Southlake, 9

Hurst, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

