Texas leads nation in COVID cases, reports most new cases in three months, 126 deaths

Texas health officials reported the most new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 4 on Wednesday.

The Department of State Health Services reported 9,049 new cases, up 1,834 cases from Tuesday and the most since 9,167 were reported on Aug. 4.

The state reported 126 pandemic-related deaths on Wednesday, up from 96 on Tuesday and the most since 133 were reported on Oct. 3.

Texas has confirmed 926,499 COVID-19 cases, including 18,320 deaths. The state has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country after recently surpassing California, and has confirmed the second-most deaths after New York, which has confirmed more than 33,000.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy.



