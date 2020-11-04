Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Tarrant County reports over 700 COVID cases 5th time in week, surpasses 70,000 cases

Tarrant County surpassed 70,000 total COVID-19 cases after reporting 709 new cases and three more deaths on Wednesday.

The county has reported more than 700 coronavirus cases five days in the past week and has reported a pandemic-high 694 seven-day moving average.

Details on the three latest pandemic-related deaths have yet to be released, but according to the county’s dashboard, they were residents of Fort Worth.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 70,228 COVID-19 cases, including 745 deaths and an estimated 54,981 recoveries.

COVID hospitalizations remained at 14% of 3,820 occupied beds in the county for the third consecutive day. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% hospitalizations on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 4:

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
