Tarrant County reports over 700 COVID cases 5th time in week, surpasses 70,000 cases

Tarrant County surpassed 70,000 total COVID-19 cases after reporting 709 new cases and three more deaths on Wednesday.

The county has reported more than 700 coronavirus cases five days in the past week and has reported a pandemic-high 694 seven-day moving average.

Details on the three latest pandemic-related deaths have yet to be released, but according to the county’s dashboard, they were residents of Fort Worth.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 70,228 COVID-19 cases, including 745 deaths and an estimated 54,981 recoveries.

COVID hospitalizations remained at 14% of 3,820 occupied beds in the county for the third consecutive day. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% hospitalizations on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 4:

Fort Worth, 352

Arlington, 137

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 15





Benbrook, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 12

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 9

Southlake, 9

Hurst, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

