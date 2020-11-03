Tarrant County COVID cases remain high; hospitalizations steady, 3 more deaths reported

Tarrant County reported 716 coronavirus cases and three deaths on Tuesday.

The county has reported more than 550 COVID-19 cases a day for the past week.

Details on Tuesday’s three deaths had not been released as of 6 p.m. but according to totals on the county dashboard the deaths included two residents of Fort Worth and one resident of Arlington.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 69,519 COVID-19 cases, including 742 deaths and an estimated 54,399 recoveries.

COVID hospitalizations remained at 14% of occupied beds in the county as of Monday. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% hospitalizations on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 3:

Fort Worth, 349

Arlington, 137

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 15





Benbrook, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 12

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 9

Southlake, 9

Hurst, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

