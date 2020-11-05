Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports single-day high in COVID-19 cases, most deaths since September
Tarrant County reported a single-day record 938 new coronavirus cases and the most deaths in more than a month on Thursday.
The eight COVID-19 deaths reported are the most since eight were reported on Sept. 26.
The 938 cases are the most new cases reported in a single day by the county. More than 1,400 cases were reported on Aug. 16, but that total included hundreds of older, unreported cases that were added after a backlog in the state database was found. The previous single-day high was 871 on July 23.
The COVID hospitalization rate dropped 1% to 13% of the 4,012 occupied beds in the county as of Wednesday. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% COVID-19 hospitalizations on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.
The latest deaths include six residents of Fort Worth, one in Benbrook and one in rural Tarrant County.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 71,166 COVID-19 cases, including 753 deaths and an estimated 55,543 recoveries.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 5:
- Fort Worth, 358
- Arlington, 137
- Mansfield, 29
- White Settlement, 28
- Grapevine, 22
- Keller, 21
- Azle, 20
- Bedford, 15
Benbrook, 15
Grand Prairie, 13
Rural Tarrant County, 13
Haltom City, 10
North Richland Hills, 9
Southlake, 9
Hurst, 8
Forest Hill, 7
Euless, 6
Lake Worth, 6
Richland Hills, 5
Watauga, 4
Kennedale, 3
Saginaw, 3
Crowley, 2
Sansom Park, 2
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments