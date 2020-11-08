After record week of COVID-19 cases, Tarrant County reports decrease on Sunday

After three days of record coronavirus cases, Tarrant County reported 456 cases and three deaths on Sunday.

The county reported a record 1,062 new COVID-19 cases Saturday after setting single-day records the previous two days: 952 on Friday and 938 on Thursday. More than 1,400 cases were reported on Aug. 16 but that total included hundreds of older, previously unreported cases that were added from a backlog in the state database.

The county reported a record 5,403 coronavirus cases the past week. It’s the first time officials have reported more than 5,000 cases in a week.

The seven-day average of positive case rate jumped to 15%.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 50s and two Fort Worth men in their 60s. Each had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 73,636 COVID-19 cases, including 763 deaths and an estimated 57,303 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 8:

Fort Worth, 364

Arlington, 139

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 15





Benbrook, 15

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 9

Southlake, 9

Hurst, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

