Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

After record week of COVID-19 cases, Tarrant County reports decrease on Sunday

After three days of record coronavirus cases, Tarrant County reported 456 cases and three deaths on Sunday.

The county reported a record 1,062 new COVID-19 cases Saturday after setting single-day records the previous two days: 952 on Friday and 938 on Thursday. More than 1,400 cases were reported on Aug. 16 but that total included hundreds of older, previously unreported cases that were added from a backlog in the state database.

The county reported a record 5,403 coronavirus cases the past week. It’s the first time officials have reported more than 5,000 cases in a week.

The seven-day average of positive case rate jumped to 15%.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 50s and two Fort Worth men in their 60s. Each had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tarrant County has confirmed 73,636 COVID-19 cases, including 763 deaths and an estimated 57,303 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 8:

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service