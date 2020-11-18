Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Coronavirus

Tarrant County reports 2,112 COVID-19 cases, breaking single-day record by almost 600

Tarrant County reported more than 2,100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, breaking the previous single-day record by nearly 600 as the rate of hospitalization across the county remains as high as it’s been since the start of the pandemic.

The county additionally reported nine more coronavirus deaths, including four people in their 70s or 80s and five people in their 50s or 60s. Eight had underlying health conditions, according to a county news release.

The 2,112 cases reported on Wednesday come as county officials contend with what has been described as a new coronavirus wave amid cooling temperatures and residents feeling “COVID fatigue.” Last week, between Sunday and Saturday, data shows the county reported 7,032 confirmed cases with another 1,347 probable cases — a record. Rates have been climbing since early October.

The previous record for daily new cases was set on Nov. 9 — 1,525 — but the county came close on Sunday with a reported 1,523 cases.

As of Wednesday, there were 794 COVID-19 patients in Tarrant hospital beds, about 20 percent of the 4,029 occupied beds, according to data from the public health department. That rate, which has remained consistent since Sunday, is the highest since late July.

According to the latest data, 77% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, and confirmed COVID-19 patients were using 15% of all available hospital beds. All except 36 ICU beds were in use.

This week, MedStar reported it moved some people from one hospital in downtown Fort Worth to another facility due to the increase in COVID hospitalizations.

Also, on Wednesday, Mayor Betsy Price announced she has the coronavirus, hours after her office said her husband had tested positive.

There have been a total of 85,759 COVID cases and 811 deaths in Tarrant County since March, according to county data. An estimated 63,223 people have recovered from the virus.

The nine people whose deaths were announced on Wednesday, officials said, are from across the county:

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

