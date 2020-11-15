Tarrant, Dallas counties combine for nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations rise

Tarrant County nearly matched its single-day record for coronavirus cases with 1,523 on Sunday, two shy of the record set on Nov. 9.

The county reported a record 8,379 new cases this week, up from last week’s record 5,403 cases.

Tarrant County reported 31 deaths in the past seven days and 56 deaths so far in November after reporting 75 COVID deaths in October and 113 in September. The record for COVID deaths in a month for the county is 240 in July.

Dallas County reported 1,458 cases, which includes 177 probable cases on Sunday. Between Tarrant and Dallas counties, that’s nearly 3,000 new cases reported on Sunday.

Tarrant health officials reported one COVID-related death on Sunday. The patient was a Fort Worth man in his 90s who had underlying health issues.

Tarrant County has confirmed 82,015 COVID-19 cases, including 794 deaths and an estimated 61,617 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 18% of the 3,961 occupied beds in the county as of Saturday. It’s the highest rate since the county reported 18% hospitalizations on July 28. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.

As of Saturday, 79% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.

There are currently 726 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized. COVID patients currently are using 14% of all available hospital beds in the county, the most since a pandemic high of 15% on July 23.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 15:

Fort Worth, 383

Arlington, 143

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 29

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 17





Benbrook, 15

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 10

Hurst, 9

Southlake, 9

Forest Hill, 8

Euless, 7

Lake Worth, 7

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

