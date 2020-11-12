Cook Children’s will limit visitors again beginning Monday as COVID-19 rapidly spreads

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth will again limit inpatient visitors on Monday with the increase in coronavirus cases in the area.

The hospital will admit only one primary caregiver per patient beginning at 5 a.m. Monday.

The hospital limited visitors from March to Oct. 1 for the same reason.

“We know these measures greatly impact our patient families and mean missed moments between parents and children,” Chief Operating Officer Stan Davis said in a release. “This decision was not made lightly, and was determined to be necessary given the circumstances surrounding the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Cook Children’s reports that it’s experiencing a record number of children infected with COVID-19. The seven-day rolling positivity rate has increased to 8.3%, up from an average of 5% in recent months, according to the hospital.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This reflects an increase in the total number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 across Cook Children’s Medical Center, primary care and urgent care locations,” according to the release.

There are eight confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted at Cook Children’s.

Tarrant County has reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases three times in the past six days, including the three highest single-day totals of the pandemic.

“We ask everyone to please wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings,” Cook Children’s Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Suzanne Whitworth said. “We need the support of the community to lower the spread of COVID-19 and protect all those we care for. We can’t do it without you.”

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

