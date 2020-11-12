Tarrant County COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as 7 deaths, nearly 1,200 cases reported

Tarrant County reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the third time in the past six days and seven more deaths on Thursday.

The county reported 1,191 cases Thursday, the second highest single-day total of the pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 17% of the 4,178 occupied beds in the county as of Wednesday. It’s the highest rate since the county reported 17% hospitalizations on July 29. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% COVID hospitalizations among occupied beds on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.

As of Wednesday, 80% of the county’s 5,194 hospital beds were in use, according to county data.

There are currently 699 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized. COVID patients currently are using 13% of all available hospital beds in the county, the most since a pandemic high of 15% on July 23.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Forest Hill man in his 70s, a Lake Worth man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 90s. Each had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 78,029 COVID-19 cases, including 784 deaths and an estimated 59,725 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 12:

Fort Worth, 376

Arlington, 142

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 29

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 17





Benbrook, 15

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 10

Southlake, 9

Forest Hill, 8

Hurst, 8

Lake Worth, 7

Euless, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

