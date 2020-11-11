Tarrant County reports most COVID-19 deaths in 2 months, plus 752 new cases Wednesday

Tarrant County reported its most coronavirus deaths in two months with nine reported on Wednesday.

The county also reported 752 new COVID-19 cases. It’s the ninth time in the past 11 days that more than 700 cases have been reported.

The latest deaths include a White Settlement man in his 50s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, two Fort Worth men and one woman in their 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Bedford woman in her 70s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 80s.

All nine had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 76,838 COVID-19 cases, including 777 deaths and 59,023 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 16% of the 4,123 occupied beds in the county as of Tuesday. It’s the highest rate since the county reported 16% hospitalizations on Aug. 3. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% COVID hospitalizations among occupied beds on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients occupied 13% of all available beds in the county as of Tuesday. That rate is one that officials watch to determine if businesses should continue to operate at current capacities. Gov. Greg Abbott has said in regions where that rate rises above 15%, businesses may need to reduce capacity.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 11:

Fort Worth, 372

Arlington, 141

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 29

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 17





Benbrook, 15

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 10

Southlake, 9

Hurst, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

