Texas reports record COVID cases, 94 deaths; Abbott outlines treatment, vaccine plans

Texas health officials reported a single-day record 10,865 COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths on Tuesday.

The previous high for cases was 10,791 on July 15. The deaths are the most since 95 were reported on Sept. 4.

Texas leads the United States with 974,230 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 18,863 deaths and an estimated 826,116 recoveries. There are an estimated 132,146 active cases in the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Department of State Health Services has prepared allocation plans to swiftly distribute medicines and vaccines for COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Monday the immediate use of the first medical treatment developed for people who contract COVID-19. An antibody drug by Eli Lilly & Co., called bamlanivimab, “has been shown to improve the symptoms of people who contract the virus and prevent hospitalizations,” according to a release from the governor’s office.

The drug is authorized for high-risk patients, including people 65 and older, or those who have certain preexisting medical conditions.

Lilly is expected to have available up to one million doses by the end of the year. Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has showed over 90% efficacy in preventing the virus.

DSHS has already developed a Vaccine Distribution Plan and is working with health care providers to enroll in their Immunization Program to be eligible to administer these vaccines once available, according to the governor. More than 2,500 providers have already enrolled in the program.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is prepared to assist the swift distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, according to Abbott.

“Swift distribution of vaccines and medical treatments will begin to heal those suffering from COVID-19, slow the spread of the virus, and aid in reducing hospitalizations of Texans,” Abbott said in the release. “As we anticipate the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the State of Texas is prepared to quickly distribute those medicines to Texans who voluntarily choose to use them.”

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

