Coronavirus
COVID hospitalizations most in 3 months as Tarrant County reports 5 deaths, 925 cases
The coronavirus pandemic continued to surge in Tarrant County with 925 new cases and five deaths reported on Tuesday.
The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Bedford woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, and a North Richland Hills in his 80s. All five had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 76,086 COVID-19 cases, including 768 deaths and an estimated 58,275 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased to 16% of the 3,849 occupied beds in the county as of Monday. It’s the highest rate since the county reported 16% hospitalizations on Aug. 3. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% COVID hospitalizations among occupied beds on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients occupied 12% of all available beds in the county as of Monday. That rate is one that officials watch to determine if businesses should continue to operate at current capacities. Gov. Greg Abbott has said in regions where that rate rises above 15%, businesses may need to reduce capacity.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 10:
- Fort Worth, 366
- Arlington, 144
- Mansfield, 29
- White Settlement, 28
- Grapevine, 22
- Keller, 21
- Azle, 20
- Bedford, 16
Benbrook, 15
Rural Tarrant County, 14
Grand Prairie, 13
Haltom City, 10
North Richland Hills, 10
Southlake, 9
Hurst, 8
Forest Hill, 7
Euless, 6
Lake Worth, 6
Richland Hills, 5
Watauga, 4
Crowley, 3
Kennedale, 3
Saginaw, 3
Sansom Park, 2
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
Comments