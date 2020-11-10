COVID hospitalizations most in 3 months as Tarrant County reports 5 deaths, 925 cases

The coronavirus pandemic continued to surge in Tarrant County with 925 new cases and five deaths reported on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Bedford woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, and a North Richland Hills in his 80s. All five had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 76,086 COVID-19 cases, including 768 deaths and an estimated 58,275 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also increased to 16% of the 3,849 occupied beds in the county as of Monday. It’s the highest rate since the county reported 16% hospitalizations on Aug. 3. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% COVID hospitalizations among occupied beds on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients occupied 12% of all available beds in the county as of Monday. That rate is one that officials watch to determine if businesses should continue to operate at current capacities. Gov. Greg Abbott has said in regions where that rate rises above 15%, businesses may need to reduce capacity.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 10:

Fort Worth, 366

Arlington, 144

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 16





Benbrook, 15

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 10

Southlake, 9

Hurst, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

