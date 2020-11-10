Tarrant County judge calls for suspension of athletic events amid record COVID surge

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said Tuesday that athletic events, including those sponsored by schools and cities, need to be suspended amid a surge of record coronavirus cases.

While stopping short of issuing an order, Whitley said social distancing is difficult during competition, when athletes are not wearing masks and are in close contact with each other.

Whitley did say that he would look to extend the county’s mask order. He will ask the court to also extend the county’s declaration of local disaster. Both orders expire on Nov. 30.

County health director Vinny Taneja said he would issue a public health warning, meanin the novel coronavirus is rampant in the community and that residents must be vigilant. He urged people to avoid large family gatherings during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Whitley’s and Taneja’s comments come after the county reported a record 1,525 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the fourth time in the past five days officials have announced single-day highs.

The county reported single-day new case records on three consecutive days: Thursday (938), Friday (952) and Saturday (1,062) before cases dropped to 456 on Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.