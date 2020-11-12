Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Education

Fort Worth ISD sees increase in COVID-19 infections. These schools have active cases.

Last week, the Fort Worth school district reported its highest number of active COVID-19 cases since the district started in-person teaching. As of Thursday, 157 students and 89 staff members had active coronavirus cases, according to data from the Fort Worth ISD coronavirus dashboard.

Elementary schools in the FWISD had the highest number of students with current cases. Bonnie Brae Elementary school had the most active cases out of elementary schools, with six students and four staff members with the virus.

North Side High School had the most student cases at 15.

The week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 8, 524 students were quarantined in the district due to exposure to coronavirus. So far this week, as of noon Thursday, an additional 370 students have been quarantined. Last week, 252 staff members quarantined after exposure. So far this week, 220 more staff members have quarantined.

The number of coronavirus cases has risen across the country and state in the past week. Some public schools have been forced to temporarily close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tarrant County and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The following is a breakdown of active coronavirus cases in FWISD according to the district’s dashboard as of Thursday at 12 p.m. Numbers are subject to change because the dashboard is a live count of cases.

High school active student cases:

Middle school active student cases:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Elementary school active student cases:

High school active staff cases:

Middle school active staff cases:

Elementary school active staff cases:

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service