Fort Worth ISD sees increase in COVID-19 infections. These schools have active cases.

Last week, the Fort Worth school district reported its highest number of active COVID-19 cases since the district started in-person teaching. As of Thursday, 157 students and 89 staff members had active coronavirus cases, according to data from the Fort Worth ISD coronavirus dashboard.

Elementary schools in the FWISD had the highest number of students with current cases. Bonnie Brae Elementary school had the most active cases out of elementary schools, with six students and four staff members with the virus.

North Side High School had the most student cases at 15.

The week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 8, 524 students were quarantined in the district due to exposure to coronavirus. So far this week, as of noon Thursday, an additional 370 students have been quarantined. Last week, 252 staff members quarantined after exposure. So far this week, 220 more staff members have quarantined.

The number of coronavirus cases has risen across the country and state in the past week. Some public schools have been forced to temporarily close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tarrant County and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The following is a breakdown of active coronavirus cases in FWISD according to the district’s dashboard as of Thursday at 12 p.m. Numbers are subject to change because the dashboard is a live count of cases.

High school active student cases:

Arlington Heights HS: 5

Benbrook Middle High School: 4

Carter-Riverside HS, Amon: 1

Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS: 5

I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA: 3

Marine Creek Collegiate HS: 1

North Side HS: 15

Paschal HS, R.L.: 8

South Hills HS: 3

Trimble Technical HS, Green B.: 1

Western Hills HS: 1

World Languages Institute: 3

Wyatt HS, Oscar Dean: 1

Young Women’s Leadership Academy: 1

Polytechnic HS: 3

Eastern Hills HS: 1

Southwest HS: 1

TCC South Campus / Collegiate HS: 1

Texas Academy Of Biomedical: 1

Transition Ctr.: 1

Middle school active student cases:

Daggett Montessori (K-8): 1

Elder MS, J.P.: 4

Forest Oak MS: 1

Handley MS: 1

McLean 6th Grade: 1

Meacham MS, W.A.: 5

Meadowbrook MS: 1

Monnig MS, William: 2

Riverside MS: 3

Rosemont MS: 2

Wedgwood 6th Grade: 1

Wedgwood MS: 2

World Languages Institute: 1

Morningside MS: 2

Kirkpatrick MS: 1

Elementary school active student cases:

Bonnie Brae ES: 6

Burton Hill ES: 1

Clarke ES, George C.: 3

Clayton ES, Lily B.: 2

Como ES: 2

Contreras ES, Alice D.: 1

Davis ES, Clifford: 1

De Zavala ES: 2

Eastern Hills ES: 2

Glen Park ES: 3

Green ES, W.M.: 1

Huerta ES, Dolores: 2

John T. White Elementary School: 1

Logan ES, Maude I.: 1

McRae ES, D.: 4

Meadowbrook ES: 3

Moore ES, M.H.: 1

North Hi Mount ES: 5

Oakhurst ES: 3

Rosen ES, Sam: 3

Sellars ES, David K.: 2

Seminary Hills Park ES: 2

South Hi Mount ES: 1

South Hills ES: 2

Tanglewood ES: 2

Turner ES, W.J.: 1

Western Hills (2-5): 2

Williams ES, Versia L.: 2

Worth Heights ES: 1

Chavez, Cesar Elementary: 1

Daggett ES, E. M.: 1

Peak ES, Carroll: 1

Sims ES, T.A.: 1

Stevens ES, J.T.: 1

Van Zandt-Guinn ES: 1

Waverly Park ES: 1

High school active staff cases:

Arlington Heights HS: 1

Benbrook Middle - High School: 1

Green B. Trimble Technical HS: 3

I.M. Terrell for STEM and VPA: 1

International Newcomers Academy: 2

Rl Paschal HS: 2

South Hill HS: 3

World Languages Institute: 2

Western Hills HS: 2

Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS: 1

Paul Laurence Dunbar HS: 1

Middle school active staff cases:

Benbrook Middle - High School: 1

Forest Oak MS: 1

Jean McClung MS: 2

JP Elder MS: 2

Middle Level Learning Center: 1

Ml Kirkpatrick MS: 1

Morningside MS: 1

Riverside MS: 4

WA Meacham MS: 2

William James MS: 3

Leonard MS: 2

Handley MS: 1

Meadowbrook MS: 1

Wedgwood 6th Grade: 1

Elementary school active staff cases:

A M Pate ES: 1

Bonnie Brae ES: 4

Bruce Shulkey ES: 1

Cesar Chavez Primary: 1

Como ES: 1

D McRae ES: 2

Dolores Huerta ES: 2

Eastern Hills ES: 1

Glen Park ES: 3

Harlean Beal ES: 1

John T White ES: 1

Lily B Clayton ES: 2

Lowery Road ES: 1

Meadowbrook ES: 2

Milton Kirkpatrick ES: 2

Natha Howell ES: 2

North Hi Mount ES: 1

Richard J. Wilson ES: 1

Rosemont Park ES: 2

Sam Rosen ES: 4

South Hills ES: 1

SS Dillow ES: 1

Waverly Park ES: 2

Westcreek ES: 1

Western Hills Primary: 1

Worth Heights ES: 1

EM Daggett ES: 1

George C. Clark ES: 1

Greenbriar ES: 1

Sagamore Hill ES: 1

Versia L Williams ES: 1