Spike in COVID-19 causes Fort Worth-area districts to close schools, go back online

Some public schools have been forced to temporarily close as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Tarrant County and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Harwood Junior High in Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district is canceling in-person classes and moving all students online, the district announced in a letter to parents.

The school has had nine new confirmed cases of the virus among students and one case among staff from Nov. 2 to Nov. 11, and many others who have been exposed are required to quarantine.

Students will have the opportunity to return to campus on Nov. 30, if they and their parents choose to. Until then, classes will be held online through Canvas, a platform students and professors use to manage assignments and grades.

Free meals will still be available for pick-up at Trinity High School in Euless on Saturdays.

The following schools also announced temporary closings due to coronavirus outbreaks:

Sanger ISD is closing Sanger High School and Sanger Middle School and moving students online through Nov. 20 after a spike of COVID cases.

Keller ISD closed Timber Creek High School on Wednesday and moved learning online for five days.

The Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district closed Chisholm Trail High School on Tuesday through the end of this week after 450 people had to quarantine over 26 active confirmed cases, WFAA-TV reported.

Coppell ISD has moved Coppell High School and Coppell Ninth Grade school online through Nov. 18.