Will Betsy Price run again? Political drama turns to state, Fort Worth elections

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price speaks outside of City Hall Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 after returning for a battle with COVID-19. Price described her symptoms and “moderate” and urged people to wear a mask. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

The year 2021 packs an early punch.

In the next three weeks, America will inaugurate a president, Texas will get a new House speaker and Fort Worth and Arlington will be closer to choosing new mayors.

And COVID-19 will kill more of us than ever in the pandemic, based on the current hospital numbers.

With tension building toward Inauguration Day and Republicans bitterly divided over whether to join election protests this week in Washington, partisan passion seems sure to spill into the Texas Legislature Jan. 12 and then into city and local elections in April and May.

That election appears ready to include the first Fort Worth mayor’s race in 10 years.

Mayor Betsy Price, 71, has not said whether she will seek a record fifth term.

But she also hasn’t said she will. Her announcement is expected either this week or Jan. 12, the day before campaign filing opens.

Tarrant County Democratic Party Chairwoman Deborah Peoples at WFAA on Super Tuesday night, March 3, 2020. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

County Democratic Chair Deborah Peoples, 68, had said for months she will repeat her 2019 campaign, but hedged.

“I am meeting with my team and we will make a final decision,” she wrote Friday in a message.

If Price does not run, then lawyer Dee Kelly Jr., 60, is gathering financial support.

Fort Worth City Council member Ann Zadeh supported devoting property tax revenue to expand bus service. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

South side council member Ann Zadeh, 54, wrote in a message that “it is fair to say I am considering all the potential options” and the mayor’s race “is an option I am seriously considering.”

The crowded May 1 election also will include a majority of Fort Worth school board seats and Tarrant Regional Water District seats.

So far, only south side trustee Ashley Paz is leaving the school board.

The deadline is Feb. 12 to file for those May city, school and local elections.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams helped announce the city will host a Korn Ferry Tour tournament called the Veritex Bank Championship for the next five years beginning in April at the Texas Rangers Golf Club. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

In Arlington, residents know they will lose Mayor Jeff Williams, a civil engineer booted due to a new local law limiting how long anyone can serve.

Councilman Marvin Sutton and lawyer Jim Ross are the most prominent of several candidates announcing an early intent to run.

Pastor and jazz musician Dewayne Washington has a website. Kelly Burke, an actor and personal speaker, is raising money via a GoFundMe page.

The spring elections will play out against the backdrop of a Texas Legislature in session.

Texas will have a new House speaker Jan. 12. By all indications, it will be state Rep. Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican who was once a district director here for former U.S. Rep. Dick Armey of Denton County.

Phelan faces a daunting challenge: He’s a rookie House speaker up against seasoned Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Plus, Phelan has to manage COVID-19 safety in a 150-member chamber not likely to stay 6 feet apart.

Besides writing a budget, the Legislature’s biggest job won’t come until summer, when lawmakers redraw state and federal districts before the 2022 election.

They’ll debate where to add a new Dallas-Fort Worth congressional district and whether it will be predominantly Hispanic.

From the first day, Republicans in Austin will be judged by some voters on their loyalty to President Donald Trump, or lack of.

Texas will have two holidays before Inauguration Day.

On Jan. 18, Texas wears the dignity of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Then, on Jan. 19, Texas wears the disgrace of Confederate Heroes Day.

Yes, we still have a state holiday for Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Yes, it’s 2021.