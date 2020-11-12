Arlington mayoral candidate says city must ‘stay on path’ as he kicks off campaign

Mayoral candidate Jim Ross asks for Arlington residents’ support at his campaign kickoff event at Levitt Pavilion, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Just over a week after Arlington residents cast their ballots in the general election, a prominent Arlington attorney and businessman formally asked residents to consider voting for him during the city’s next one in May.

In front of more than 70 people at his campaign kickoff event Thursday at Levitt Pavilion, Jim Ross said he decided to run because Mayor Jeff Williams cannot seek another term under current term limits and someone must continue his momentum.

“We have to continue to press forward,” Ross said. “We have to stay on path and not allow someone to take the steering wheel of the city and drive us off the road somewhere.”

Ross is one of two who have announced their intent to run for mayor. Marvin Sutton, District 3 Council member and former air traffic controller, announced his campaign in July.

Ross is a former Marine who opened Mercury Chophouse in Arlington and established Jim Ross Law Group, as well as a former Arlington police officer. His campaign platforms include supporting businesses and streamlining permitting processes, promoting education, expanding transportation, maintaining public health and safety and keeping taxes low.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Addressing Ross’ audience Thursday, Williams, former Mayor Richard Greene and former Texas Rangers player Steve Buechele described Ross as a lifelong community servant with over 40 years of service to the city.

“We’re going to continue to build on the many successes we’ve had here in Arlington, and Jim Ross will get the job done like no other,” Williams said.

Arlington’s next general election is scheduled for May 1, 2021. Residents will vote on City Council seats for Districts 3, 4, 5 and 8 in addition to mayor. Candidates have between Jan. 13 and Feb. 12 to file for races.

The city will also hold an election Dec. 8 for the at-large District 7 City Council race between incumbent Victoria Farrar-Myers and Antoine Lane.