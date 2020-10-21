Texas’ governor goes door-to-door, aims to keep this Fort Worth suburb Republican red

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday took time to campaign door-to-door with state Rep. Craig Goldman, who is considered an emerging Republican leader in the Legislature but also locked in a tight re-election contest against his Democratic opponent.

Abbott and Goldman, both wearing face masks, knocked on doors in a quiet neighborhood in Benbrook, about 11 miles southwest of downtown Fort Worth. Residents, many of whom were taking their trash to the curb or walking their pets, happily bumped fists with Abbott and Goldman and engaged in a few minutes of political small talk.

Goldman faces Democrat Elizabeth Beck in the Nov. 3 election. Early voting continues through Oct. 30.

“I could be anywhere in the entire state today, but I’m in Tarrant County because it’s vitally important to the future of the state of Texas, especially as it concerns these elections,” Abbott said, just before he and Goldman went for their stroll. “I want to be here to make sure everybody in Tarrant County knows the vital role Rep. Goldman plays in making sure Texas stays on the right pathway.”

Goldman said he and Abbott “are in lock step agreement” that, no matter how big the budget deficit during the upcoming legislative session, they must find a solution to the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that doesn’t involve raising taxes.

Goldman again accused Beck of wanting to raise taxes, an allegation that Beck has stringently denied.

“The clear choice is this: My opponent last week said we have to look at a new stream of revenues, or raising taxes in the next legislative session,” Goldman said. “Families all over District 97 have a very tough time balancing their own family budget right now. While we will have a $4 billion, $5 billion or $6 billion deficit next session more than likely, raising taxes is not going to be on the table.”

Last week, Beck accused Goldman’s campaign of creating a deceptive political ad by altering footage of her comments at a recent candidates forum to make it appear that she favored raising taxes. Beck said she was not calling for higher rates on existing taxes but was open to finding new revenue streams on activities such as expanded gambling, or possibly taxes on recreational marijuana — if that were to become legal in Texas.

Beck has made tremendous inroads in the district, which includes a large swath of southern Tarrant County, including much of Fort Worth south of Interstate 30 and west of the city’s central business district.

District 97 is one of five area House seats that were once solidly Republican but now considered swing districts — and they are seats that Democrats are making a concerted effort to win in an effort to take control of the lower chamber.

Democrats have raised a record $2.6 million to win District 97 and four other state House seats controlled by the GOP. Four years ago, Democrats could only manage about $43,000 in fundraising in those conservative areas.

But in recent years Tarrant County has become increasingly diverse, with more people of color and college graduates moving into the area.

In addition to Goldman’s district, the other state House districts under attack by Democrats include Districts 92, 93, 94 and 96. Those areas are represented by Republicans Jonathan Stickland of Bedford, who is not seeking re-election; Matt Krause of Fort Worth; Tony Tinderholt of Arlington; and Bill Zedler of Arlington.

Karen Laboon was among those who greeted Abbott and Goldman at her door step.

Laboon, who answered the door with dogs Gabby and Tweenie on leashes, said she recovered from a mild case of COVID about a month ago. She believes the state’s leadership struggled in the early months of the pandemic — trying to figure out what parts of the economy to shut down and what to keep open — but now appears to be well-organized in its pandemic response.

“It took them a minute,” she said, “but they got a plan in place that protects senior citizens.”