A campaign about nothing? A reunited Seinfeld cast wants Texans to vote Democratic

Republicans might call it a campaign about nothing.

But Democrats are excited that members of the ”Seinfeld” television cast will reunite for a special event Friday, in which Texans will be encouraged to vote blue. The legendary show ran on NBC from 1989-98, and was known for being a “show about nothing” for the forays of its characters into everyday-life situations.

Actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Larry David are among those scheduled to appear on the event, which will be livestreamed Friday evening and is being billed as a “Fundraiser About Something.”

Seth Meyers is scheduled to host the event, which begins with a VIP reception at 6:30 p.m. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Those interested in watching the online show can register online by donating any amount to the Texas Democratic Party. (The VIP reception, in which participants can interact with the Seinfeld stars, requires a $5,000 donation.)

Organizers say the show will only be accessible during the livestream.

The actors say they will discuss behind-the-scenes activity in their favorite Seinfeld episodes.

“Texas is a battleground state, period,” the actors said in a joint statement. “We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it’s been a non-voting state. We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a ‘fundraiser about something’ for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days.”

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa praised the actors for their willingness to reunite for the effort.

“The eyes of the world are on us,” Hinojosa said in a statement. “We’re building the movement necessary to be victorious in 14 days. Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country and if we do the work, keep the faith, and turn out every voter, we will win this state.”

