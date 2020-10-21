These congressional candidates in Texas raised crazy stacks of cash for campaigning

Candidates for Congress in the suburban neighborhoods between Fort Worth and Dallas are spending a record amount on campaigning.

Candace Valenzuela, a Democrat seeking election to Congress in Texas’ District 24, has raised a total of $3.589 million, Federal Election Commission records show. She has already spent $2.6 million of that money, and has $987,700 on hand.

Her opponent, Republican Beth Van Duyne, has raised a total of $2.667 million. She has spent $1.878 million and has $789,400 on hand.

Valenzuela said that the $2.44 million she raised in the just-completed third quarter of this year is a record for the congressional district. She also said that her donations included nothing from corporate political action committees.

Also, Valenzuela said that 25,600 of the contributions — 93% of the total — were $200 or less, reflecting the grass-roots appeal of her campaign.

“We’ve built a strong grassroots movement without taking a dime of corporate PAC money and in Congress, I’ll stand up to the corporate special interests, fight to lower the cost of health care, and listen to the experts to get this virus under control so North Texans can get back to work safely,” Valenzuela said in a statement.

Valenzuela also has received these independent contributions: Latino Victory Fund, $452,083; Women Vote!, $209,082; CHC Bold PAC, $175,443; and End Citizens United, $93,351.

Van Duyne’s contributions included: WFW Action Fund Inc $48,087; Women Speak Out PAC, $38,095 (to support Van Duyne); Women Speak Out PAC, $42,757 (to oppose Valenzuela); Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, $17,993; Winning for Women Inc PAC $186.

Much of the buzz surrounding Democratic candidates is coming from out of state, as races for public office seats once considered a lock for Republicans in the Fort Worth area are now up for grabs. Many observers credit Texas’ changing demographics — including more people of color, and out-of-state college graduates moving into many neighborhoods.

This week, several cast members from the fabled television show Seinfeld announced that they would host a virtual online fundraising event for the Texas Democratic Party.

Texas Democrats have also targeted five GOP-held state House seats they aim to win during this election, and a record $2.6 million has been contributed to Democratic candidates in those races. Those seats include state House Districts 92, 93, 94, 96 and 97 — represented by Republicans Jonathan Stickland of Bedford, who is not seeking re-election; Matt Krause of Fort Worth; Tony Tinderholt of Arlington; Bill Zedler of Arlington and Craig Goldman of Fort Worth.

In response, Republicans are calling upon their supporters to help fellow GOP candidates in tight races.

For example, Ronny Jackson, a retired Navy rear admiral and former White House doctor who is favored to win a race for Congress in District 13 — which stretches from Wichita Falls to Amarillo — is calling upon his supporters to help Van Duyne.

“Liberal California and New York billionaires are pouring MILLIONS of dollars into #TX24 to try to stop @Bethvanduyne!” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “She needs our help- chip in below and help her fight back!”

Congressman Michael Burgess, whose district includes some of northern Tarrant County and much of Denton County, also tweeted a request to his followers to contribute to Van Duyne.

Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston, said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign in Texas may help down-ballot Democrats win close elections in traditionally-conservative areas such as Northeast Tarrant County, where Van Duyne and Valenzuela are in a tight contest.

He also said the Democrats’ good showing in 2018, when Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Beto O’Rourke narrowly lost to Ted Cruz, reinvigorated the party with competitive candidates up and down the ballot this year.

Ironically, he said, anti-Trump Republican groups such as the Lincoln Project may hurt GOP candidates with their campaigns.

“Any money they spend against Trump in Texas,” Jones said, “is going to be hurting down-ballot Republicans as well.”