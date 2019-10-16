Trump heads to North Texas to raise money, celebrate a workshop and rally supporters

President Donald Trump will be in North Texas on Oct. 17. AP Photo

There’s a lot of excitement in Johnson County, as the community prepares for a presidential visit.

Word began spreading around this North Texas county last week that President Donald Trump would be here Thursday to celebrate the opening of a Louis Vuitton workshop.

Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon said he believes this is the first presidential visit since then-President George W. Bush came more than a decade ago.

Details have been scarce about whether residents will be able to catch a glimpse of the president.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office posted a message on Facebook stating that the Louis Vuitton event is not open to the public — and roads to the plant will be closed during the president’s visit.

“We discourage anyone from trying to drive out to the site as to avoid being in a traffic jam,” the statement said. “We are confident that the President would be impressed by the amount of love and support that he has among Johnson county residents and we encourage those that want to show their support to attend President Trump’s rally Thursday night in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.”

Trump is hosting a 7 p.m. Keep America Great rally in Dallas. A counter rally, hosted by Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, will be at The Theatre in Grand Prairie.

In Johnson County, though, protesters plan to gather around 2 p.m. at the corner of U.S. Highway 67 and County Road 810.

“Bring your *Impeach* signs. Bring your No KKK, No Nazis, No Fascist USA signs,” a Facebook post about the protest stated. “Bring every protest sign you have. Bring a WHISTLE.”

After the president touches down in Texas, he’s expected to attend a high-dollar fundraiser in Fort Worth before heading to the Louis Vuitton workshop, where employees make leather goods and handbags.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be among those joining him at the Johnson County event. Energy Secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is expected to be there as well.

A number of top Louis Vuitton executives will attend, including LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault, as well as about 150 Louis Vuitton employees.

There will be a ribbon cutting, a tour and a talk about job creation.

Many residents in this county, where 77% of voters supported Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, were excited the president was visiting.

More than anything, Harmon said this visit shows that Trump is doing what he said he would do.

“He’s fulfilling his promise,” he said. “He wanted to bring international companies back to the U.S. He’s doing that and this is a good example of that.

“I think he’s doing an awesome job as president.”

