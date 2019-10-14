Politics & Government
Heading to Dallas for President Trump’s rally? Here’s what not to bring with you.
Just leave the drones, selfie sticks and balloons at home.
That’s at the top of the to-do list for anyone planning to attend President Donald Trump’s rally in Dallas on Thursday.
Thousands of North Texans are expected to attend the 7 p.m. Keep America Great rally at the American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave.
You need a ticket to get in to the rally. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for tickets online at donaldjtrump.com/events.
Here are a few things security officials want you to know:
▪ It will be crowded, so show up early. The doors are scheduled to open at 4 p.m.
▪ Be ready for security. Metal detectors will be used and everyone will be scanned.
▪ There are a number of prohibited items. Among the things you can’t bring in: Backpacks, bicycles, balloons, drones, firearms, laser pointers, selfie sticks, toy guns and weapons of any kind. Other items not allowed include aerosols, mace, pepper spray, packages, coolers, explosives and any glass, thermal or metal containers.
▪ Handheld signs are allowed. But signs larger than 20 feet by 3 feet are not allowed and no supports for signs or placards — such as poles or stakes — are allowed either.
▪ The only animals allowed are service or guide animals.
▪ Big bags — suitcases, beach bags, large purses — are restricted. Any bags larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches are not allowed.
