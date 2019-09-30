President Trump to hold ‘Keep America Great’ rally in DFW in October

President Trump answers questions on start of formal impeachment inquiry President Trump addresses the media while at the United Nations General Assembly, one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry. Trump called it a "witch hunt." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Trump addresses the media while at the United Nations General Assembly, one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry. Trump called it a "witch hunt."

President Donald Trump will hold a re-election campaign rally in Dallas in October, according to an announcement Monday evening.

Trump will hold a “Keep America Great” rally at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at American Airlines Center, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced in a press release.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, 774,400 jobs have been added in Texas, including 70,700 manufacturing jobs — a dramatic reversal from the 55,400 lost during the Obama administration,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., in the press release.

“President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the great men and women of Texas.”

Trump last visited Dallas in June 2016 during his presidential election campaign. He also attended a rally in Houston on Sept. 23. with the prime minister of India for an event called “Howdy, Modi!”