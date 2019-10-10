President Trump plans visit to Louis Vuitton plant in Johnson County

President Donald Trump plans to visit the Louis Vuitton plant near Keene before his rally in Dallas. AP Photo

President Donald Trump will head to Johnson County next week to celebrate the opening of a new Louis Vuitton manufacturing plant near Keene.

Trump plans to attend a ribbon cutting, talk about job creation and tour the plant while he’s there, a White House official said.

After that, while still in North Texas, the president will attend a Keep America Great rally at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke will hold a dueling rally the same night.

“We are very excited he is coming to celebrate the new facility opening,” said Diana Miller, executive director at the Johnson County Economic Development Commission.

While in rural Johnson County, Trump will bring with him a host of dignitaries to tour the plant, which is at a ranch just outside of Keene, about 28 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.

Among them: U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, as well as U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic and Principality of Monaco Jamie D. McCourt.

A number of top Louis Vuitton officials will join Trump, including Bernard Arnault, Alexandre Arnault, Michael Burke, Anish Melwani, Lanessa Elrod and about 150 Louis Vuitton factory workers.

The company bought this facility to use as a plant to make luggage and purses.

Louis Vuitton operates 17 workshops worldwide, including two in California. Most of the workshops are in Europe, a company official has said.

Louis Vuitton–Rochambeau recently signed the Pledge to America’s Workers, a White House initiative.

Keene has a population of about 6,300.

Louis Vuitton is part of LVMH, a global conglomerate of companies that produce luxury goods that is headquartered in Paris.

