Beto O’Rourke plans Rally Against Fear as President Trump holds rallies in Dallas

Democratic hopeful Beto O’Rourke is planning a counter rally to President Donald Trump’s campaign event in Dallas next week.

Trump’s campaign is hosting a Keep America Great rally at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

O’Rourke announced this week that he will hold a Rally Against Fear on the same day at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“We will not be defined by this president’s fear, his hate, or the differences between us that he tries to exploit but instead by a renewed sense of hope and a unified vision for the future of our country,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

“In this moment of smallness, paranoia, and division, Texas is going to lead the way with our strength, our courage, our diversity, and the big, bold, ambitious things we want to achieve together.”

This is the second time O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso and Democratic presidential candidate, has held a counter rally to a Trump event.

The first time was in February, in his hometown, when the president visited and held a rally there.

Trump’s visit on Oct. 17 is his second trip to Texas recently. He last appeared at a Sept. 22 rally in Houston that featured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He last rallied at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 14, 2015, before he was elected to the White House.

“President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the great men and women of Texas,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for Trump’s campaign, said in a statement about the president’s upcoming Dallas rally.