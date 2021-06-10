Fort Worth

Missing 15-year-old from Fort Worth found in south Florida

Police have located the 15-year-old girl who went missing June 1.

Police told the Star-Telegram Nevaeh Ingle, who went missing from the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 11 p.m. June 1, was located in south Florida by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they do not know in what condition she was found.

They announced via Twitter June 10 she had been located.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
